3 arrested, 2 wanted after hundreds of cars broken into across Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — After a crime spree last summer left hundreds of cars broken into across Gwinnett County, police have identified five suspects and arrested three of them.

In September, Gwinnett police arrested 22-year-old Javaris Gamble, who they said broke into at least 400 cars over the summer.

They also identified 24-year-old Randy Daniel Martinez as a suspect. Investigators say Martinez broke into 31 cars in just one day in August.

Police have now identified three more suspects: Giovanni Bell, Emmanuel Chavarria Ornelas and Kylijah Devon Yates.

Yates, 23, was arrested on Sunday morning by a Fulton County SWAT team at a home in East Point. At the same time, Gwinnett detectives searched the home and found guns and property belonging to the victims of several car break-ins.

He is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail with twenty counts of entering auto, theft by taking and aggravated assault.

Investigators learned that Martinez was in the Kissimmee, Florida area. Local deputies were able to arrest him there.

Across several metro Atlanta agencies, Martinez has over 100 active arrest warrants. Some of his charges include entering auto, aggravated assault, battery and more.

Bell, 27, will be charged with 11 counts of entering auto and one count of motor vehicle theft from incidents on July 22.

Ornelas, 24, will be charged with 18 counts of entering auto from several incidents on March 7.