2nd water main break in Buckhead intersection this month repaired

ATLANTA — A water main break left thousands of people in Buckhead without service on Saturday afternoon and it’s not the first time this month.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management says they have repaired a six-inch water main break at Lakeside Drive and Kingsboro Road in Buckhead. Water service is slowly being restored to thousands who lost it this afternoon.

On the Fourth of July, watershed officials reported a two to three-foot crack in an eight-inch water main at the same intersection.

Officials say water was turned off to two hydrants and five apartment complexes while they make the emergency repairs.

The affected complexes included:

The Grandview - 3481 Lakeside Dr. NE

AMLI Flatiron - 3480 Lakeside Dr. NE

AMLI Lenox - 3478 Lakeside Dr. NE

The Villa at Buckhead Heights - 3435 Kingsboro Rd. NE

Kingsbury Luxury Apartments - 3443 Kingsboro Rd. NE

These are the same apartment complexes that were affected by the first break earlier this month.

Officials did not comment on what led up to the water main break.



