28-year-old GA pilot makes emergency landing in farm field after plane experiences engine issues

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A Georgia pilot is unharmed after deputies said he made an emergency landing in a farm field.

On Sunday, just before 8:30 a.m., Dodge County deputies in Wisconsin were contacted several times about a plane that was flying low and sounded like it was having engine issues.

Moments later, it was reported that the plane had landed in a farm field in the area of Raasch Hill Road and County Highway in the Town of Hubbard.

When authorities arrived, they found two airplanes in the farm field.

Although the identity of the pilot wasn’t released, officials said he was a 28-year-old Georgia resident. The pilot told deputies that he was losing power to his single-engine aircraft. This caused him to make an emergency landing in the farm field since he couldn’t make it to the airport.

The second plane was traveling with the disabled plane and landed in the field to check on the 28-year-old pilot.

According to Dodge County officials, both planes were returning to Georgia from the EAA AirVenture Air Show that was held in Oshkosh, Wis.

Deputies said there were no injuries or property damage during the emergency landing.