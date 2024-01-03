27-year-old woman identified as victim in deadly house fire in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A 27-year-old woman is dead after a fire in Cherokee County on Tuesday night, officials confirmed.

Cherokee firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 7000 block of Vaughn Road just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

After their arrival, firefighters found the woman and removed her from the home.

She was taken to Northside Hospital in Cherokee County. She was pronounced dead in the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

The woman has been identified as Taylor Beasley.

Co-workers set up a GoFundMe to help Beasley’s family.

Anelly Lopez said Beasley had worked at the Kroger on Hickory Flat Road Road for about a year and had gone to Sequoyah High School.

Lopez said Beasley was the girlfriend of one of the men who lived in the home, Shaun Ferguson.

You can contribute to the GoFundMe HERE.

