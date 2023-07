ATLANTA — A woman has died after being shot in the parking deck of an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta.

Police say they responded to the Mark at West Midtown apartment complex on Bishop Street where they found someone dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim has only been identified as a 26-year-old woman

Police have not commented on what may have led up to the shooting.

No details on possible suspects have been released.

