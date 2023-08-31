26 arrested in statewide child pornography bust

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26 people were arrested over an 11-day period in a statewide child exploitation operation named “Operation Sneaky Peach”.

The GBI and 24 other agencies targeted peer-to-peer network users sharing child sexual abuse material commonly known as child pornography. Undercover agents targeted people communicating with and arranging to meet with who they believed to be children for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts.

The operation led to 34 residential search warrants, 26 arrests, the seizure of 281 electronic devices and identified 30 children living in homes where online child sexual exploitation was happening. Four people were child sexual offenders.

The following people were arrested during the operation and charged with sexual exploitation of children and other related offenses. They were booked into the county jails as listed below.

Randy Ho, age 22, of Forest Park, Georgia (Clayton County)

William Ellis, age 33, of Cleveland, Georgia (White County)

Russell Summerville, age 38, of Athens, Georgia (Clarke County)

Jeffery Lynn, age 51, of Rossville, Georgia (Walker County)

Michael Beane, age 58, of Waycross, Georgia (Ware County)

James Lail, age 48, of Macon, Georgia (Jones County)

Jeremy Gunn, age 33, of Fayetteville, Georgia (Fayette County)

Douglas Strong, age 64, of Auburn, Georgia (Barrow County)

Bennie House, age 35, of East Ellijay, Georgia (Gilmer County)

Thaddeus Anderson, age 34, of Canton, Georgia (Cherokee County)

Jimmy Evans, age 65, of Milledgeville, Georgia (Baldwin County)

Paul Angel, age 70, of Danielsville, Georgia (Madison County)

Trent Bailey, age 33, of Hartwell, Georgia (Hart County)

Brian Jones, age 38, of Roopville, Georgia (Heard County)

Ethan Cook, age 18, of Canton, Georgia (Cherokee County)

Carl Hill, age 42, of Cartersville, Georgia (Bartow County)

Damian Wright, age 22, of Acworth, Georgia (Bartow County)

Dustin Bohrer, age 39, of St. Simons Island, Georgia (Glynn County)

Carey William Wiley Lewis, age 35, of Savannah, Georgia (Chatham County)

Christopher Williams, age 37, of Hinesville, Georgia (Liberty County)

Kieran Michael O’Connor, age 31, of Hinesville, Georgia (Liberty County)

Trevious Murrell, age 35, of Americus, Georgia (Sumter County)

Jesse Kelley, age 31, of Talking Rock, Georgia (Pickens County)

David Latta, age 52, of Lawrenceville, Georgia (Gwinnett County)

Zachary Mitchell Allen, age 40, of Decatur, Georgia (DeKalb County)

In addition to those listed, one offender was a minor and was served with a juvenile complaint.

