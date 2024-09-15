25-year-old woman stabbed to death in southeast Atlanta over the weekend

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide in southeast Atlanta.

On Friday morning, just before noon, officers responded to 1099 Boulevard Southeast about an unresponsive person.

They arrived at the scene to find a 25-year-old woman who had been stabbed multiple times.

Police said she was pronounced deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

Police have not released details on what led to the stabbing.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.



