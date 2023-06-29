25-year-old Gwinnett woman allegedly files fake insurance claims for surgeries her child never had

ATLANTA — Officials are searching for a woman accused of filing thousands of dollars worth of insurance claims for surgeries that never occurred.

According to the Office Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire, 25-year-old Dayshanell Hewitt, of Snellville, filed a claim in March 2022 with the USAA Insurance Company.

Commissioner John Kin said the claim was for surgery performed on her child.

Hewitt acquired nearly $2,500 in claim payments after two out of three medical invoices submitted as evidence were approved by the insurance company, officials said.

During the investigation, authorities learned that all three medical invoices were fraudulent and the surgeries never happened, the release states.

Warrants were taken out against Hewitt on June 21. She’s charged with insurance fraud and forgery and is currently still wanted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Weston Burleson at 404-232-1388.

