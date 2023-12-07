25-year-old found shot to death near Fulton County high school

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead near a Fulton County high school.

South Fulton police said on Wednesday at 7:50 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot on Feldwood Road next to Benjamin Banneker High School.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man lying in the road with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police have not said if anyone has been taken into custody at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

