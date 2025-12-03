Local

Breast cancer cases are on the rise in younger women

By WSB Radio News Staff
Health officials updating guidance for breast cancer screenings for women 40 and over (dechevm - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

CHICAGO — A new study shows 25% of breast cancer cases happen before the age of 50.

Researchers at the Radiological Society of North America’s annual meeting in Chicago also reported that more than 20% of breast cancers were found in women ages 18 to 49.

Researchers highlight that there’s a high number of cases in women under 40, a group at this time that does not have any screening guidelines.

The team looked at around 1,800 breast cancers in women under 50 over an 11-year period as part of the study.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!