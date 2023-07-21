24-year-old man murdered at DeKalb gas station was UGA business school grad

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A young man who was shot and killed while working at a DeKalb County gas station early Wednesday morning graduated from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia.

Police say 24-year-old Rahil Surani was posting display signs at the BP gas station on Flat Shoals around 2 a.m. when someone opened fire. He was shot twice and collapsed on the floor. The gunman emptied the cash register and took off, leaving Surani dead.

“It is a true loss for the family and friends and we are deeply in sorrow about this loss,” said family friend Altaf Pabanyin said.

Surani’s LinkedIn page states that he graduated from UGA and was a future engineering entrepreneur and visionary.

“I am passionate about finance and still exploring the insides of the business world,” Surani wrote on LinkedIn.

The victim’s friend said he was very smart, kind and compassionate to his customers and everyone met.

“Always down to earth, always greets people with a smile. He was a very nice guy,” Pabanyin said.

Pabanyin said the immediate family is too devastated to talk about what happened. They asked the public for prayers and support.

“Just pray for his soul. That his soul rests in peace, as we do, too. We have lost a hero for our family and friends.” Pabanyin said .

DeKalb police say they are actively investigating leads to identify a suspect or suspects in the deadly shooting.

