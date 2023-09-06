24-year-old Fulton County Jail inmate dies, becoming the 6th inmate death since July

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed another inmate died at the jail in the past week.

According to the sheriff’s office, 24-year-old Shawndre Delmore was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 31.

He was taken to Grady Hospital for treatment and died on Sept. 3.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that Delmore was found unresponsive during a routine check by detention officers.

Jail staff attempted to revive Delmore while advanced medical staff arrived.

After being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, Delmore remained unresponsive.

According to the sheriff’s office, Delmore was arrested by the Atlanta Police Department on April 1.

He had been in custody at the Fulton County Jail since that date.

Records show Delmore was arrested for burglary and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Delmore was being held on a $2,500 bond for the burglary charge at the Fulton County Jail, with a signature bond for the obstruction charge.

He was confirmed dead on Sunday. The Atlanta Police Department will conduct an investigation into Delmore’s death, according to the sheriff’s office, and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy.

As previously reported, six inmates have died in the jail since the end of July. Ten have died since the beginning of the year.

The Fulton County Jail is currently under federal investigation, a process which launched in July.