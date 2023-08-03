23-year-old SC man drowns while trying to retrieve lost cell phone, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. — A 23-year-old South Carolina man drowned after he went back to the river where he had been fishing to find his lost cell phone, according to WJCL.

Crews were called to the Saluda River around 5 p.m. Wednesday about a man who had possibly fallen in the water.

According to WJCL, Joshua Tyrese Fair, of Anderson, was fishing with a friend when he dropped his cell phone into the river.

Fair and his friend were preparing to leave the river, but Fair went back to where he dropped his phone and apparently fell in.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Fair was believed to be intoxicated and not wearing a life jacket when he fell.

Fair’s death has been ruled an accident.

