23-year-old counselor at Georgia Jewish camp identified as one of 6 hostages found murdered in Gaza

CLAYTON, Ga. — One of six hostages killed by Hamas over the weekend was a counselor at a Jewish summer camp in Clayton, Georgia.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, was among more than 250 hostages taken by militants at a music festival in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Goldberg-Polin’s body was found along with the bodies of five others in Southern Gaza over the weekend. He was the only American among the victims.

Ramah Darom, a Jewish camp in Clayton, released a statement Sunday, saying Goldberg-Polin and his family were longtime participants in their Passover summer camp programs:

“There are no words to express the heartbreak we are all feeling. Hersh, his parents Jon and Rachel, his sisters and many members of his extended family were longtime Ramah Darom Passover participants. The hope we were holding onto, the raw emotion and the tireless persistence of Rachel and Jon to keep Hersh and the hostages top of mind, make this news even more gut-wrenching. We grieve along with the entire Goldberg-Polin family. May Hersh’s memory forever be a blessing, and may his family know no more sorrow. Baruch Dayan Ha’emet.”

Goldberg-Polin, who is from Berkeley, California, moved to Israel as a child. He lost part of one arm in the original attack last year. He was last seen in a video released by Hamas in April and appeared to be under duress. Goldberg-Polin’s parents have since traveled the world advocating for the release of hostages and talking about their son, who they described as a civilian who loved soccer.

They addressed the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 21, talking directly to him.

“Hersh, if you can hear us, we love you, stay strong, survive,” his mother said.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr issued a statement about Goldberg-Polin Sunday, writing

“May God comfort his parents, Rachel Goldberg and Jon Polin, his sisters, and all those who loved and knew him.”

Carr said Goldberg-Polin’s relatives have installed an exhibit in his honor at Congregation Shearith Israel in Atlanta.

Authorities say Hamas killed more than 1,200 people in the initial attack on Oct. 7. Since then Israel’s military is believed to have killed more than 40,000 people in Gaza, mostly civilians.

Authorities believe more than 60 hostages remain in Gaza.



