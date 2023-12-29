Local

23-year-old Buckhead resident, Auburn grad hasn’t been heard from since November, family says

Jordan Kustas (Paige Harrison)

ATLANTA — Authorities are looking for a 23-year-old man who hasn’t been seen for over a month.

Jordan Kustas’ sister, Paige Harrison, said on social media that her family has not heard from him since Nov. 15 and that he has not been to his apartment in Buckhead in over a month.

“He has missed his birthday, Thanksgiving, Christmas,” she wrote. “Not knowing if he is okay has been so incredibly difficult.”

Harrison said her brother moved to Atlanta after graduating from Auburn University.

Kustas drives a silver 2013 Hyundai Tucson with North Carolina plates and may have his dog, Brooks, with him.

Anyone with information regarding Kustas’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

WSB-TV’s Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this story

©2023 Cox Media Group

