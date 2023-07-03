23 arrested after partying at Gwinnett house where they didn’t know homeowner

(GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.) — The Gwinnett County Police Department said 23 young people were arrested after they threw a party at a home without permission.

Police responded to reports of suspicious activity at a home on Camp Mitchell Road around 11:15 p.m., on June 26.

The caller told 911 that the partiers, who were between 17 and 20 years old, were at the house without permission. When officers got there, none of the partiers was related to or knew the homeowner.

Police impounded seven vehicles and issued 23 misdemeanor warrants for the suspects, who have not been identified.

In the state of Georgia, it is against the law to enter someone else’s property without the owner’s approval. People found guilty of such offenses of Criminal Trespass can be punished by a fine, jail time, or both.

As of right now, it’s unclear who owns the home, or how the suspects got inside.

