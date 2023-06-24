A 22-year-old missed his doctor’s appointment. His body was discovered at the bottom of a cliff.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating the death of a 22-year-old who disappeared Friday.

Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security officials said Friday night, a concerned father reported his 22-year-old son missing after he missed his doctor’s appointment.

With the help of the “Find My Phone” app, the father located his son’s cell phone at Sunset Rock on Lookout Mountain.

Authorities said at 5:54 p.m., Lookout Mountain Police and Fire were dispatched to that area to look for the man.

At 6:05 p.m., fire personnel hiked two miles down Sunset Rock trail and then repelled down 80 feet and discovered the body of the 22-year-old man, according to authorities.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police have not provided any additional information regarding the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

©2023 Cox Media Group