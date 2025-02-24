Local

22-year-old injured after being hit after getting out of his car to check on another crash

By WSB Radio News Staff
Car crash FILE PHOTO: 22-year-old injured after being hit after getting out of his car to check on another crash (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County police say a young driver who got out of his car after a crash has been seriously injured after being hit by a car on Sunday evening.

Investigators say 22-year-old Jackson Vasquez was checking on the occupants of another vehicle involved in the initial crash when he was hit by a black Ford Thunderbird on Dallas Highway at Midway Road.

He was rushed to Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. 

Three passengers in Vasquez’s car, including a 5-year-old girl, were also hospitalized.

It’s not clear if the driver of the Thunderbird will face any charges.

Police say the investigation is active.

