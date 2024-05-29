22-year-old ex-detention officer accused of sexually assaulting inmate at metro Atlanta jail

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A Spalding County detention deputy has been arrested after officials say he sexually assaulted an inmate.

The arrest comes after a Spalding County jail inmate reported to staff that Detention Deputy Quentin M. Morgan, 22, came into his room and assaulted him.

Spalding County investigators began their investigation immediately. According to the sheriff’s office, authorities interviewed the inmate and reviewed camera footage from the date of the alleged incident.

After gathering information, Morgan waived his Miranda rights, was interviewed, and eventually confessed to the crimes, Spalding County officials said.

On Friday, Morgan was fired, arrested and booked into the Spalding County Jail. He’s being held without bond.

“When speaking with the judge, we requested that Morgan be denied bond. He broke the law; he will be held accountable and face consequences,” Sheriff Darrell Dix said.

He’s charged with violation of the oath of office, sexual assault and sodomy. Morgan had been with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office since April 2024.

