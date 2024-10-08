21-year-old motorcyclist clocked going 125 mph along I-985

HALL COUNTY, GA — A 21-year-old was arrested deputies said he was speeding on Interstate 985 Friday night.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. on 1-985 northbound.

Hall County deputies spotted Axel Anthony Elizarraraz, 21, speeding on his motorcycle near the Exit 8 northbound ramp.

According to officials, a deputy checked the motorcycle’s speed at 90 mph in a 70 mph speed zone.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and followed Elizarraraz to conduct a traffic stop.

The HCSO said the deputy noticed Elizarraraz driving between lanes through slower-moving traffic and was able to catch up to the suspect near the Exit 12 off-ramp. Instead of stopping, authorities said, Elizarraraz sped up to 125 mph.

The deputy called Hall County dispatch to say that he was stopping his pursuit.

Meanwhile, a second HCSO deputy who was conducting traffic surveillance just north of Exit 14 noticed Elizarraraz approaching. He checked the motorcycle’s speed at 109 mph and saw Elizarraraz take Exit 16 off-ramp.

The sheriff’s office said that’s when an Oakwood police officer was able to stop Elizarraraz on Mundy Mill Road where the first HCSO deputy arrived to arrest him.

Elizarraraz was arrested and booked into the Hall County jail.

He’s charged with the following:

Two counts of speeding

Reckless driving

Fleeing/attempting to elude

Failure to maintain lane

Driving with the wrong class of license

Driving without a license tag

Elizarraraz posted a $7,650 bond and was released on Saturday.