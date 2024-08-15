21 and 17-year-old DeKalb County brothers shot to death in basement, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two young brothers were shot to death in the basement of a DeKalb County home Monday.

The shooting happened at a home on Emerald Lake Drive. Police found a 21-year-old and a 17-year-old with gunshot wounds. One victim died on the way to the hospital and the other died at the hospital.

Investigators were able to track the suspects to a home on Rockey Valley Drive and took them to the DeKalb County Jail. The suspects have not been identified. Police did not give a motive for the shooting.

The community has set up a GoFundMe to help the boys’ parents bury them.

“Let’s come together to remind them they are not alone, and that they are immensely loved during this tragic time. Thank you in advance for your contribution,” Leslie Woods wrote.

You can donate by clicking here.