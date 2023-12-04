2024 Braves Fest dates announced, tickets can be reserved starting Monday

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The popular Atlanta Braves fan festival is coming back in January and tickets can be reserved starting Monday.

The team announced that next year’s Braves Fest weekend will take place on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 with the gala set for Friday followed by the main event on Saturday.

Tickets for Saturday are free, but fans will have to pay for Braves Fest Gala and autograph sessions at Braves Fest. The gala tickets start at $750 with VIP packages at $1,000. The autograph sessions are $100 per person and will include two Braves players.

Tickets for both events became available for A-List and Premium members at 10 a.m. The public can reserve tickets starting at 12 p.m. More information can be found here.

At the Braves Fest Gala, the 2024 theme is “Winter Wonderland” where guests eat and drink, meet their favorite Braves player and dance to live music. The Atlanta Braves Foundation will also auction off special memorabilia and experiences.

On Saturday, the main Braves Fest event will be held at Truist Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fans can attend Q&A panels, on-field activities for kids, live entertainment, baseball clinics and more.

So far, these are the Braves players that are scheduled to appear for autograph sessions:

10:30am: Spencer Strider

10:30am: Bryce Elder & A.J. Minter

12:00pm: Tyler Matzek & Sean Murphy

12:00pm: Dylan Dodd & Michael Harris II

12:00pm: Orlando Arcia

1:30pm: Travis d’Arnaud & Brian Snitker

3:00pm: Austin Riley

3:00pm: Matt Olson

3:00pm: Ozzie Albies & Ian Anderson

WSB-TV’s Courtney Martinez contributed to this report.