2023 Peachtree Road Race road closures

Tens of thousands of runners will participate in the 54th Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, closing streets in Buckhead and Midtown through the evening of July 4th.

The race steps off at 7 a.m., but the closures along Peachtree Street between Lenox Mall and 10th Street start several hours earlier.

The Atlanta Track Club has provided a list of road closures that start at midnight.

The Atlanta Police Department will close off streets to secure the race’s start area. The following streets will be closed in Buckhead:

Peachtree Rd. from Lenox Rd. to Peachtree Dunwoody Rd.

Around Lenox Rd. from Peachtree Road to Lenox Rd.

Lenox Rd. from Peachtree Rd. to Ferncliff Rd.

Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Rd. to GA 400

Phipps Blvd. from Buckhead Loop to Wieuca Rd.

Wieuca Rd. from Old Ivy Rd. to Roxboro Rd.

Roxboro Rd. from Kingsboro Rd. to Peachtree Dunwoody Rd.

Prichard Rd. from Roxboro Rd. to Oak Valley Rd.

Lakeside Rd. from Pritchard Rd. to Kingsboro Rd.

Kingsboro Rd. from Roxboro Rd. to Lenox Rd.

Oak Valley Rd. from Peachtree Rd. to E. Paces Ferry Rd.

After the start of the race, the start area will reopen to normal traffic.

Starting at 5:30 a.m., the APD will not allow any crossing of Peachtree Street from Lenox Square to 10th Street in Midtown.

Post-race events will take place in front of Midtown High School, closing down 10th Street between Charles Allen Drive and Monroe Drive.

In addition to the race route, the following roads will also be closed on July 4:

10th Street from Myrtle to Charles Allen, 2:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

10th Street from Peachtree to Myrtle, 4:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Monroe Drive from Kanuga to Virginia, 5:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

8th Street from Monroe to Peachtree, 7:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Peachtree Place from Peachtree St. to West Peachtree, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.







