20-year-old woman killed in freak accident on GA highway when brake part flies through windshield

RINGGOLD, Ga. — A 20-year-old woman was killed in a freak accident in Georgia when a brake caliper flew off a truck and smashed through the windshield of her boyfriend’s car, according to WJCL.

Autumn McClure, of Tennessee, was riding through Ringgold when the accident happened on Aug. 14.

Her sister, Simone Matherly, wrote that McClure and her boyfriend were taking her little brother to daycare when the brake caliper crashed through the window and hit McClure, killing her “almost instantly.”

McClure’s brother, Collin Le, said the brake part hit her chest and neck. Le issued a warning to truck drivers, writing:

“For the ones that drive a truck with stuff thrown in the bed, please take a minute to evaluate the potential risk of those items flying out, causing injury to others.”

McClure was a student at Chattanooga State Community College and was studying graphic design. She had a twin sister.

“I don’t have many words just that I love you and will miss you for the rest of my life. You will always be my other half. My sweet sweet sister,” Ivy McClure wrote on social media.

McClure would have turned 21 next month, according to her sister Matherly.

Ringgold is in Northwest Georgia. It’s unclear if the truck driver is facing any charges.