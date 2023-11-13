20-year-old victim in double shooting has died, Gwinnett police confirm

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have confirmed that one of the victims in a double shooting at a Gwinnett County home has died.

Gwinnett police were called out to a domestic dispute at a home off Dayspring Trace around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 7. As officers walked up to the home, they heard gunshots coming from the driveway and saw a man driving off in a car.

Officers found Deyawnday Kleckley, 44, and her son Daqwayvious Kleckley, 20, with gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported the mother and son to a local hospital.

On Monday, Gwinnett police confirmed that Daqwayvious Kleckley died from his injuries.

Police arrested 43-year-old Terrance Alonzo Washington the day after the shooting, miles away in Warner Robins. Washington had been in a relationship with Deyawnday Kleckley, according to officials.

Investigators said they originally charged Washington with aggravated assault. On Monday, police upgraded the charges to felony murder and malice murder in the death of Daqwayvious Kleckley.

His mother was listed in critical condition last week.

