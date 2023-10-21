Local

20-year-old shot, killed overnight near Gwinnett shopping center, police say

20-year-old man dead after shooting on Jimmy Carter Blvd. in Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County Police Department)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a shooter after a 20-year-old man from Norcross was killed overnight in Gwinnett County.

Early Saturday morning, police say a man with a gunshot wound was taken to Northside Hospital off of Johnson Ferry Road by friends.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned the shooting took place at a business on Jimmy Carter Blvd. They did not specify if the shooting happened inside or in the parking lot.

The man’s identity has not been released as his family is notified.

There is no word on any possible suspects or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators should call 770-513-5300.

