20-year-old man shot at DeKalb County apartment complex, police say

By WSBTV

Wesley Club Apartments The DeKalb County Police department are investigating a shooting that occurred just before 11 p.m. Friday night.

By WSBTV

DECATUR, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police department are investigating a shooting that occurred just before 11 p.m. Friday night.

DKPD officials say at 10:42 p.m., they responded to 4103 Wesley Club Dr. in reference to a person shot call.

The address corresponds to the Wesley Club Apartments.

Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshots wounds. He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

