20-year-old man on APD’s Most Wanted list for 2 years now in custody

By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — A 20-year-old man on the Atlanta Police Department’s Most Wanted list is arrested in a homicide case that is more than two years old.

The Atlanta Police department released 911 audio from the 2023 shooting on Allegheny Street in southwest Atlanta.

“There’s a man lying dead, shot in the street, I believe. I saw a fight in a car across the street from my house, and then I heard gunshots.”

Jyquez Harvey was taken into custody by MARTA police Wednesday.

He’s the second person facing charges in the case.

Blain Stafford was arrested for an unrelated charge last month. He is currently in the Fulton County Jail.

Both Harvey and Stafford are facing murder, aggravated assault, and other felony charges for shooting a man back on February 17, 2023 near a residence on Allegheny Street.

The victim later died at the scene.

