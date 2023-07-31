20 suffer heat-related injuries at LSU player’s back-to-school event in Georgia, organizers say

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Twenty people, including several children, were taken to the hospital on Sunday after suffering heat-related injuries at a back-to-school event.

This past weekend, LSU national champion women’s basketball player and rapper Flau’jae Johnson hosted homecoming festivities in Savannah.

According to Johnson, the homecoming weekend included a champion parade, a meet and greet, and a back-to-school festival.

On Sunday, just before 6 p.m., the Savannah Fire Department wrote on Facebook that at least 20 people had suffered heat-related injuries while at the community event at Lake Mayer.

Memorial Health said in a statement to WJCL that 10 children were taken to the Children’s Hospital emergency room. Eight of those children have since been discharged.

The back-to-school festival was the final event for the weekend, with organizers giving away school supplies and hosting a 3 vs. 3 basketball tournament.

The LSU Tiger also donated $10,000 to the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club.

“I grew up here, so it means so much for me to be able to pour back into my community,” Johnson wrote on Instagram.

