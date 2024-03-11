Local

20 dogs, including several puppies, in Clayton County must find homes this week

Dogs up for adoption in Clayton County (Clayton County Animal Control)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Many dogs desperately need a home due to overcrowding at Clayton County Animal Control.

Officials said 20 dogs must find homes by March 14th at 3 p.m., or they will be euthanized.

The following dogs are at risk of being euthanized:

  • Larry: People and dog-friendly, high-energy, neutered
  • Kat and pups: Mom and her five puppies
  • Lona: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
  • Zora: Pregnant, timid, parvo quarantine, unknown if dog-friendly
  • Zaria: People shy, dog-friendly
  • Corron: People friendly, dog reactive, high energy
  • Scout: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
  • Poppy: People and dog-friendly
  • Imani: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
  • Danny: People and dog-friendly, high energy
  • Alana: People and dog-friendly, high-energy
  • Floof: People and dog-friendly, kennel cough
  • Allie: People-friendly, non-dog reactive
  • Jake: Timid, non dog reactive
  • Bruce: Prvo quarantine
  • Fairy: Parvo quarantine
  • Betsy: People friendly, timid, non dog reactive
  • Nebula: Must remain in the state for cruelty charges
  • Opal: Must stay in the state for cruelty charges
  • Charm: Must stay in the state for cruelty charges

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!