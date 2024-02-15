2-year-old hospitalized after eating THC gummy, meth found in north Ga. home, deputies say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Rome man and woman are facing drug and child endangerment charges after a two-year-old child ate a THC gummy.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor Underwood and Keith Robert Lee placed an 18-month-old child, a two-year-old child and an 11-year-old child in danger by having suspected methamphetamine in a dresser drawer where the children had access to it.

The sheriff’s office said Underwood left a THC gummy where the two-year-old could child reach it.

The two-year-old child was taken to Atrium Hospital for treatment after eating the gummy.

Both Underwood and Lee face felony charges for possession of methamphetamine and second-degree child endangerment.

The sheriff’s office did not provide details on the condition of the hospitalized child.

