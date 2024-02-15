Local

2-year-old hospitalized after eating THC gummy, meth found in north Ga. home, deputies say

2-year-old hospitalized after eating THC gummy, meth found in north Ga. home, deputies say (L-R) Taylor Underwood and Keith Robert Lee

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Rome man and woman are facing drug and child endangerment charges after a two-year-old child ate a THC gummy.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor Underwood and Keith Robert Lee placed an 18-month-old child, a two-year-old child and an 11-year-old child in danger by having suspected methamphetamine in a dresser drawer where the children had access to it.

The sheriff’s office said Underwood left a THC gummy where the two-year-old could child reach it.

The two-year-old child was taken to Atrium Hospital for treatment after eating the gummy.

Both Underwood and Lee face felony charges for possession of methamphetamine and second-degree child endangerment.

The sheriff’s office did not provide details on the condition of the hospitalized child.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!