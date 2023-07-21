2-year-old Georgia girl dies after falling into swimming pool, coroner says

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — A two-year-old Georgia girl died after falling into a pool in Richmond County over the weekend, according to WJBF.

Natalia Felix, who is from Augusta, drowned on July 15.

The circumstances of the drowning have not been released. It’s unclear whose care the child was in when she drowned or if anyone is facing any charges.

“She enjoyed jumping, slides, swings, cold Dr.Pepper, Mac & cheese, rice and beans, Paw Patrol, and YouTube kids,” family members wrote in her obituary. “What she loved the most was swimming.”

The family affectionately called the toddler “Nani” and said she could “feel people’s feelings and always knew how to make you laugh and smile.”

“Nani was love. Nani was sunshine. Nani is beautiful,” the obituary read.

Her funeral will be held on July 23.

More children, ages one to four, die from drowning than any other cause of death, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.

©2023 Cox Media Group