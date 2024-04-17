Local

2 women stabbed at apartment complex near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, police say

By WSBTV

Stabbing at apartment complex

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — Two women were stabbed at a metro Atlanta apartment complex Wednesday afternoon, leaving one critically injured.

Atlanta police said the stabbing happened at 55 Maple Street. One woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A second woman was also found with a stab wound and taken to the hospital.

Police said they believe the stabbing was the result of an argument that became physical.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where crime scene tape was strung up outside of one apartment building.

Neither victim has been identified. It’s unclear if anyone is facing any charges.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!