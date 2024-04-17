2 women stabbed at apartment complex near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, police say

ATLANTA — Two women were stabbed at a metro Atlanta apartment complex Wednesday afternoon, leaving one critically injured.

Atlanta police said the stabbing happened at 55 Maple Street. One woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A second woman was also found with a stab wound and taken to the hospital.

Police said they believe the stabbing was the result of an argument that became physical.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where crime scene tape was strung up outside of one apartment building.

Neither victim has been identified. It’s unclear if anyone is facing any charges.