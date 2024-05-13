2 victims killed in Buckhead lounge shooting identified

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of two victims who were killed in a Buckhead lounge shooting.

The two victims were identified as 21-year-old Mari Creighton and 20-year-old Nakyris M. Ridley.

The shooting happened at the Elleven45 Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said a gunman started shooting during a fight inside the club.

Creighton and Ridley did not survive their injuries. Four other people were injured in the shooting.

Police are searching for the shooting suspect. They have not yet provided any description of the suspect.

Albany State confirmed that Creighton played volleyball for the Golden Rams.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our student-athletes, Mariam Creighton. The Golden Ram athletics community extends heartfelt condolences to Mari’s family, friends, and teammates during this incredibly difficult time,” the school said.