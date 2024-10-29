2 teens shot, woman run over after shootout at Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting that left a 19-year-old in critical condition.

Officers were called to the 76 gas station on Flat Shoals Road near I-20 just after 9:15 p.m. where they found a teen who had been shot in the back.

He was taken to the hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Just over a mile away, police found a 17-year-old girl on Bouldercrest Road who had been shot in the knee. Police say her shooting was connected to the Flat Shoals Road incident.

Witnesses say there was a shootout at the gas station on Monday night and several people went running.

A woman said she ran to her car for cover and tried to drive away. When she did, she said she ran over a woman who had hidden underneath her car for cover.

“Somebody got shot and I ended up running over a lady by mistake,” the witness told Channel 2′s Darryn Moore.

There is no word on that woman’s condition.

Police have not commented on possible suspects or what led up to the shootout.