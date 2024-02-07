2 teens accused of robbing store clerk connected to 7 robberies across two metro Atlanta counties

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies have arrested two teens who are accused of several armed robberies across two metro Atlanta counties.

Fayette County deputies were recently called to the QuikTrip on Highway 85 regarding a welfare check.

Authorities determined that the store clerk had reportedly been robbed at gunpoint and the suspect took a small amount of cash from the register.

Deputies later learned about a pattern of criminal activity involving two men, ultimately identified as 19-year-old Eric Cousin and 18-year-old Reko Shepard, both of Jonesboro.

Simultaneous search warrants from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Clayton County Police Department led to officers finding both suspects in their homes on the early morning of Feb. 2.

The sheriff’s office said the pair are responsible for armed robberies targeting different businesses, including convenience stores and gas stations in Fayette and Clayton County.

Both Cousin and Shepard have been tied to at least seven robberies across the two counties, officials said.

Cousin is behind bars at the Fayette County Jail. He faces charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Shepard was booked into the Clayton County Jail. He has warrants from Fayette County which include armed robbery charges.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact Det. Zaj at 770-716-4828 or via email.

