2 suspected of causing $100K in losses in alleged Lowe’s theft ring across Georgia

By WSBTV

Two people are behind bars after being accused of an organized theft ring at multiple Lowe’s in southeast Georgia.

Police said in a recent incident at a Carrollton Lowe’s, a victim reported suspect activity. The investigation led to authorities identifying four men from the Atlanta area suspected of being involved in a significant theft ring.

Two suspects, Qwaitraz Fenner and Dewaan Mack, were arrested after they visited the Carrollton Lowe’s and used fake contractor and business charge accounts for unauthorized purchases.

Carrollton police said with Lowes’s help, it was revealed that the group is responsible for over $100,000 in losses, impacting over 34 Lowe’s stores across southeast Georgia.

Fenner and Mack’s charges include identity fraud, computer invasion of privacy, and organized retail theft. The CPD said more charges and arrests related to the thefts are forthcoming.

