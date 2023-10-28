2 shot, bystander struck by stray bullet in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police said on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. officers received reports of a person shot at the intersection of Central Avenue SW and Martin Luther King Jr. SW.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman who had both been shot. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Authorities said the woman was an innocent bystander who was struck by a stray bullet during the gunfire.

No further information has been released regarding the shooting.

No one has been taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

WSB-TV’s Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this story.