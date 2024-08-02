2 sentenced to federal prison for string of armed robberies across metro Atlanta area

ATLANTA — An Atlanta man and another from Ghana were sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison, each, for a string of armed robberies across the metro Atlanta area.

Over the course of two days in October 2018, Sammetrius Brooks, 33 of Atlanta, and Kujo Duako, 35 of Ghana, committed seven armed robberies or robbery attempts, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The spree started on Oct. 29, 2018, when Duako tried to rob a CVS in South Fulton. During the robbery, Duako pointed a gun at an employee and told her to go to the register. Instead of listening, she ran out of the store and pulled the fire alarm, preventing the attempted robbery, USDOJ said.

Later that day, Duako robbed a South Fulton Dollar General, again using a gun to threaten an employee. Justice officials said Duako stole cash and personal property from the store worker before leaving.

The next day, Duako and Brooks drove around the metro Atlanta area and robbed four businesses and a bank, all at gunpoint. While Duako had the gun, Brooks was the getaway driver, officials said.

On Oct. 30, 2018, Duako and Brooks held up an IHOP and Family Dollar in South Fulton, a Sprint store in Riverdale, a Metro PCS in College Park and a United Community Bank in Fairburn.

Justice officials said at each location, Duako took cash and cell phones at gunpoint.

Members of law enforcement caught Duako and Brooks less than two hours after they robbed the United Community Bank and were able to recover more than $9,000 in cash as well as several cell phones.

“Duako and Brooks terrorized innocent victims and jeopardized their lives during this violent crime spree,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said. “The men’s arrest and prosecution are an example of the excellent coordination that the FBI and our district’s local law enforcement partners routinely leverage to remove dangerous criminals from our communities.”

In September 2021, Brooks was sentenced to 11 years, nine months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release after being convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery, armed bank robbery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Duako was sentenced July 31 to 16 years in federal prison and three years of supervised release after being convicted of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and armed bank robbery.

Both men pled guilty, according to USDOJ.

“Carrying weapons into peaceful places of business and terrorizing hard-working citizens is something the FBI and our law enforcement partners will make every effort to prosecute and punish,” Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta said. “These sentences should be a warning to anyone who would consider armed robbery in our community, and hopefully bring some comfort to the victims that were affected during the commission of these crimes.”



