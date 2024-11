ATLANTA, GA — Two DeKalb County police officers have been shot in metro Atlanta on Wednesday morning.

There was a large police presence near the Waldrop community off Flat Shoals Road in the Panthersville area.

One officer reportedly shot in the stomach the other in the leg. They have been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

A suspect is in custody.

The officers’ ages, identities and conditions were not released.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story.