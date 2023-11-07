2 people injured in crash on busy Alpharetta road

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Two people were hospitalized following a crash in Alpharetta Tuesday morning.

Firefighters, police and EMS crews responded to a vehicle crash at Windward Parkway and Westfield Drive around 10:00 a.m.

When crews arrived they found a Dodge Ram truck and a Chevrolet Equinox SUV, both of which had been heavily damaged.

Two people was trapped inside their vehicle.

Responding authorities were able to rescue the trapped individuals and they were taken to nearby hospitals, with varying injuries.

Details have not been provided yet on the extent of their injuries.

Police completely closed Westfield Drive and one lane of Windward Parkway.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

