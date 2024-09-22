Local

2 people dead after shooting at northwest Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a shooting left two people dead at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta on Saturday.

APD officials said at 3:31 p.m., their department responded to a persons shot call at 1634 Hollywood Road in northwest Atlanta.

The address corresponds to the Reserve at Hollywood Apartments. Officials say when they arrived, they found a 25-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman who were both shot multiple times.

Investigators say a man and woman were pronounced dead. Neither of their identities have been released.

Police have not commented on the shooter or possible motives. The investigation is ongoing.

