2 people dead after crash near Fulton County airport

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County police are currently investigating a deadly crash on Wednesday night.

Police say they were called to a crash on Fulton Industrial Boulevard near Fulton County Airport.

Investigators confirmed two people have died as a result of the crash.

Police say the crash involved three cars.

All lanes of Fulton Industrial Boulevard appeared to be closed while they investigated. The scene has since cleared.

Neither victim’s identity has been released.

Police have not released any details about what led up to the crash.

