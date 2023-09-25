2 people in custody following SWAT situation at Cobb County apartment complex

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a SWAT situation at a Cobb County apartment complex.

Marietta police told Channel 2 Action News at 12:53 a.m. on Monday, officers received reports of shots fired at an apartment complex on Franklin Gateway.

According to the investigation, five people were inside the apartment when the gun was fired.

When officers arrived, two people left the apartment and told police they feared for their safety.

The three other individuals in the apartment refused to come out, prompting police to request SWAT to help negotiate their surrender.

Hours later, SWAT teams were able to coax everyone out of the apartment.

Police said they realized one of the women they initially identified as a victim had been involved in a hit-and-run road rage assault Sunday evening.

Police said that at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, the woman’s car was hit by another driver. Police said she followed the driver down the road, stopped and got out of her car before punching and shoving the other driver.

She then ran into the woods.

Later that night, the woman got into a fight with her boyfriend at the apartment complex, who then fired the gun.

Police said the woman, who hasn’t been identified, was highly intoxicated during both incidents.

The man and woman are both in custody and are facing multiple unspecified charges.

