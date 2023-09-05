2 Morehouse College students killed in Labor Day crash

ATLANTA — The Morehouse College community is mourning the loss of two students who were killed in a “devastating” car accident on Labor Day.

The college released a statement Tuesday morning confirming the deaths of Hugh Douglas and Christion Files Jr., both members of the Class of 2025. Details about the crash have not been released.

“Hugh and Christion were not just friends but also roommates during their sophomore year, and their loss is deeply felt by all of us in the Morehouse family,” said Kevin Booker, Vice President for Student Services and Dean of the College.

“During these difficult times, we must come together as a community to remember and celebrate the lives of Hugh and Christion. They leave a legacy of excellence, passion, and dedication that will continue to inspire us all.”

Both Douglas and Files Jr. were studying business administration with a concentration in finance and marketing respectively. They were also members of the Morehouse Business Association.

Douglas was an AltFinance Fellow and a Goldman Sachs fellow. He recently completed a prestigious summer internship in Los Angeles, according to Morehouse.

The Morehouse track and field team named Files Jr. one of its co-captains. He was also the media chair for the Junior Class Council and had a love for photography and videography, according to the school.

Morehouse College will have support available for other students through counseling services (470-639-0231) and the student mental health center at Brazeal House.

The college also has support for faculty and staff through the Cigna Behavior Hotline (866-912-3339) and Life Assistance Program (800-538-3543).

