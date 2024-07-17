2 more workers sent to hospital, 15 treated over carbon monoxide leak at Fulton County Jail

ATLANTA — As repairs continue at the Fulton County Jail to stop a carbon monoxide leak, jail officials say more workers were sickened by the invisible gas today, sending two more people to the hospital.

The leak was discovered on Tuesday when people working in the area of the jail’s kitchen started getting sick. One person drove themselves to the hospital and five others were treated for exposure.

According to jail officials, another 15 people had to be treated on Tuesday, and another two workers drove themselves to the hospital for exposure to the gas.

“Natural gas was also leaking from the supply line to a stovetop. It has been discovered that the regulator to the gas line leading to the building is faulty. Atlanta Gas Light is currently on site to determine if the regulator will be repaired or replaced,” the jail said in a news release.

The jail said that they will have to serve cold meals until further notice and a food vendor will be used to serve staff meals.

“When we are responsible for feeding thousands of residents a day, our inability to continue work in our kitchen for a 24/7 operation is problematic. Until we get a replacement facility, problems in the kitchen and rest of the building will continue to cripple our capability to properly serve our resident population and overall keep our residents and staff safe,” Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said.