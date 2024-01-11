2 Metro Atlanta brothers killed, 1 fighting for his life after crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Two Metro Atlanta brothers were killed and another is in critical condition after a crash Monday night, family members said.

Cameron Bryce Huff, 17 and Gabriel James Gay, 12, were killed in the crash and their brother, 14-year-old Travis Isaacs, is in the intensive care unit at Grady Memorial Hospital after suffering a brain injury, family members announced Wednesday.

The boy’s uncle, Bryant Huff, shared a GoFundMe to help with funeral and medical expenses.

Clayton County police confirmed the crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Interstate 675 southbound near Anvil Block Road where a single car had crashed into several trees.

Huff was a senior at New Manchester High School, where he played football and ran track. Family members said he was in the process of applying to colleges and was set to graduate in May.

“Gabe was adopted by his mother at the age of four and flourished into an intelligent, quick-witted young basketball star,” the family wrote on GoFundMe.

Isaacs, known as “TJ,” is a football player at Langston Hughes High School.

Family members did not say where Gabe attended school, but Factory Shoals Middle School, which is a feeder school for New Manchester, announced the death of a student on Tuesday morning.

The family had just come home from burying the boy’s grandmother in Raeford, North Carolina.

You can donate to help the family HERE.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

