2 men wanted for shoplifting over $4K in merchandise from Gwinnett Co. Lowes store, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County are looking for the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for shoplifting.

On September 26, two men entered the Lowes store on Stone Mountain Highway near Lilburn and stole more than $4,000 in merchandise.

One of the men was wearing a white sweatshirt and blue jeans and the other was wearing a black t-shirt and gray shorts.

If you recognize these men, you are urged to contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300.

You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.