Local

2 men wanted for fraud after placing fake pin pad machine at self-checkout in Kroger

By WSBTV

Suspects wanted for fraud at Kroger

By WSBTV

Atlanta — ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are looking for two men wanted in connection to larceny.

On June 6, at approximately 3:07 p.m., officers responded to the Kroger at 800 Glenwood Ave. Southeast about a larceny.

Officers arrived at the scene and spoke to security personnel who said that an employee realized that a fraudulent pin pad had been placed on one of the self-checkout machines.

Security said they reviewed surveillance footage which showed two men placing the fraudulent device onto the self-checkout machine on June 2.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!