2 men wanted for fraud after placing fake pin pad machine at self-checkout in Kroger

Atlanta — ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are looking for two men wanted in connection to larceny.

On June 6, at approximately 3:07 p.m., officers responded to the Kroger at 800 Glenwood Ave. Southeast about a larceny.

Officers arrived at the scene and spoke to security personnel who said that an employee realized that a fraudulent pin pad had been placed on one of the self-checkout machines.

Security said they reviewed surveillance footage which showed two men placing the fraudulent device onto the self-checkout machine on June 2.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.