2 men stole thousands in clothes from South Fulton sporting goods store, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are searching for two men accused of shoplifting thousands of dollars worth of clothing from a sporting goods store.

On Monday at about 7:40 p.m., police responded to a report of shoplifting at the Hibbets Sports store on Old National Highway.

Store video surveillance footage showed two men taking several Nike sweatsuits from the shelves and leaving the store.

The estimated value of the stolen clothing is between $3,000 and $3,500.

The suspects were seen leaving in a dark-colored Dodge Durango, heading towards Old National Highway.

Anyone with information on their identity is asked to contact South Fulton Police Department Detective Joshua Howard at 470-365-8457.

You can also email him at joshual.howard@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.

